LOS FELIZ—Anthony Russo, director of “Avengers: Endgame” sold his Los Feliz for $3.3 million. The 1940s home was initially listed at $3.5 million in 2019. The large house, located in the Los Feliz area, is hidden by a gated cul-de-sac. Russo sold the house for double what he paid a decade ago; he originally bought the for $1.77 million.

The Los Feliz Oak gates enclose the 3,560 square foot space. The home has antique oak wood floors. The main floor has a vast living room with a fireplace: three bedrooms and a bathroom. There are French doors that lead one to a garden and a green courtyard. The property has multiple patios scattered through the outside. The 20 pane window allows the house to have beautiful views, and the cozy backyard has a built-in banquette.

The upper floor possesses the master bedroom and a penthouse suite. The stretching suite has two dressing rooms, a private study, and a marble bathroom. The lower level of the house consists of a laundry room and an extra room for the multi-purposes of a studio or office. Russo had extensive renovations done on the house during his stay. The color of the exterior was changed from white to green. The floors were replaced by French Oak to fit the style of the home better. Jennifer McDonald, an agent from the listings company, “Compass,” represented Russ through the selling process.

Russo also owned the neighboring 2,100 square foot space. He sold the house recently for $2.8 million. Russo and his wife Ann have scouted a home in Pasadena for $5.8 million. The house was designed by architects Charle and Henry Green. The Russo’s purchased a $15.8 million property in Pasadena in 2019. The newly purchased property, standing at 10,000 square feet, has appeared in movies like “Billy Madison” and “Terms of Endearment.”