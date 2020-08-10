WEST HOLLYWOOD—The identity of a male adult found dead on Friday, August 7, has been identified as 52-year-old Kent Bass. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office released the details.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is still investigating the case. Bass’ body is still at their facility, according to the case file. The manner and cause of death are unknown at this time.

Detectives from the LASD Homicide Bureau responded to the alert and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Bass’ death. According to Deputy James Nagao of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau, Bass was pronounced dead at the scene and discovered at a home in West Hollywood.

The incident was reported at 10:23 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Olive Drive. Lieutenant Westphal of the Homicide Bureau represented the unit on site.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.