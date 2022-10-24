BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, October 23, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that they are working on an investigation involving the distribution of flyers containing Anti-Semitic propaganda within the area.

The flyers, that blame Jewish people for gun control, were said to have been found North of Sunset Boulevard and West of Benedict Canyon Drive.

Authorities said that there is no immediate threat and that the effort was very minimal.

The city’s mayor, Lili Bosse, denounced the flyer’s message on Twitter stating, “Anti-Semitism thrown on our streets again, banners on the 405 freeway, banners covering up billboards, Kanye West, vans driving with anti-Semitism and racist plastered slogans, schools having Jew free zones. ENOUGH HATE meant to silence us. I will speak LOUDER.” Bosse is the daughter of an Auschwitz survivor.

When referring to Kanye West in her Tweet she was referring to anti-Semitic statements that he has said in the past. In one of his statements he made about people of Jewish decent he said, “This ain’t a game. Imma use you as an example to show the Jewish people that told you to call me that no one can threaten or influence me. I told you this is war. Now gone get you some business.”

Canyon News reached out to BHPD for more information but did not hear back before print.