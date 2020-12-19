SANTA MONICA/SHERMAN OAKS- In response to rising COVID-19 cases, Apple will temporarily close most of their Los Angeles stores, including Sherman Oaks and Santa Monica.

On Friday, December 18, Apple closed down its Sherman Oaks and Valencia locations. On Saturday, December 19, Apple closed down 11 additional locations including Santa Monica, Northridge, Pasadena, Manhattan Beach, two in Glendale, Topanga, Los Cerritos; and three in Los Angeles, which includes the Beverly Center, the Grove, and Century City.

Sherman Oaks and Valencia will be fully closed and the 11 stores that closed on Saturday, December 19, will stay open for pickup on existing orders as well as appointments through Tuesday, December 22.

“We’re temporarily closing soon, but are currently open for pickup of existing online orders, previously scheduled in-store Genius Support appointments and previously reserved one-on-one shopping sessions with a Specialist made through Tuesday, December 22,” the company stated in regards to the 11 Los Angeles stores that closed on Saturday, December 19.

Los Angeles is currently under a stay at home order that went into effect earlier in December, however, retail stores are not required to close under the county ordinance.

The company has yet to set a date for when they will reopen.