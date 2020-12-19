Los Feliz—On December 8, a 1710 Amati violin was stolen in Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Los Angeles Field Office’s Art Crime Team in California has been investigating and is asking the public to assist with any information pertaining to the theft.

The violin’s measurements are as follows:

Length of back – 35.3 centimeters

Upper bouts – 16.8 centimeters

Middle bouts – 11.2 centimeters

Lower bouts – 20.4 centimeters

“The violin was stolen from a vehicle at the victim’s residence that had been transporting it. It’s possible there was a vehicle thief in the neighborhood at the time” FBI Media Relations, Media Coordinator/Spokeswoman, Laura Eimiller shared with Canyon News.

The victim is offering an award of $25,000 for information leading to recovery of the Violin.

“The violin is very valuable and, more importantly, considered artwork and culturally significant. The FBI investigates art theft in the United States with our local and international partners to recover art & antiquities” stated Eimiller to Canyon News.

“We have not yet recovered the violin and are seeking tips from the public with regards to the theft and its whereabouts. Here is a photo and description of the violin..” stated Eimiller to Canyon News.

https://twitter.com/FBILosAngeles/status/1340057186324647936?s=20

Amati is the last name of a family in Italian violin makers. Between the years of 1538 to 1740 lived at Cremona. The importance is equally to those of the Bergonzi, Guarneri, and Stradivari families.

If you or anyone you know has any information pertaining to the stolen Amati violin, can contact the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office at (310) 477-6565

You may also contact your local FBI office, or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.