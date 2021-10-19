CALIFORNIA—As of Monday, October 18, over 12,987 people committed to pray in a rosary effort initiated by San Francisco Archbishop Salvatore Cordileone to convert the heats of members of Congress, including Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi. Individuals have been asked to pray the rosary once and week and to fast on Fridays.

Archbishop Cordileone shared his effort in a October 9 interview with the Eternal Word Television Network.

On September 21, he made the following statements in opposition to The Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021:

“HR 3755, the misnamed ‘Women’s Health Protection Act of 2021,’ shows to what radical extremes the supposedly ‘Pro-Choice’ advocates in our country will go to protect what they hold most sacred: the right to kill innocent human beings in the womb.”

“This proposed legislation is nothing short of child sacrifice, and clearly in reaction, among other things, to the recently passed Texas Heartbeat bill. It should come as no surprise, then, that that bill is being challenged by none other than The Satanic Temple and precisely on the grounds of religious freedom. Indeed, HR 3755 is surely the type of legislation one would expect from a devout Satanist, not a devout Catholic. I, therefore, ask all Catholics in our country immediately to pray and fast for members of Congress to do the right thing and keep this atrocity from being enacted in the law. A child is not an object to be thrown away, and neither is a mother’s heart. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: the answer to a woman in a crisis pregnancy is not violence but love. This is America. We can do better,” Archbishop Cordileone stated.

Pelosi identifies as a Catholic, but advocates what she refers to as, “A Women’s Right,” to end the life of her unborn child through abortion.

In a May 22 interview, Archbishop Cordileone told EWTN, he personally wrote a letter to Pelosi regarding her taking the Eucharist (Body of Christ) in Holy Communion while advocating for abortion. A Catholic would need to be “in a state of grace or free of [mortal] sin,” the Archbishop explained.

The Catechism of the Catholic Church states: “Since the first century the Church has affirmed the moral evil of every procured abortion. This teaching has not changed and remains unchangeable. Direct abortion, that is to say, abortion willed either as an end or a means, is gravely contrary to the moral law” (No. 2271).

Pelosi stated during a press conference on July 22, 2021 she and her husband were blessed with five children in six years. She referred to abortion as an, “issue of health of many women in America, especially those in low-income situations and in different states.”

Cordileone said, “Pelosi was proud of her family,” and that she “had a maternal heart,” and that we are to “pray for the conversion of her heart.”