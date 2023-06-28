SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department arrested two people in connection to an armed robbery that occurred on June 15. The SMPD reported on its Facebook page that they received a 911 call after 1 a.m. of an armed robbery that just occurred near the 1200 block of 3rd Street.

Two suspects, a male and female, threatened the victim at gunpoint and stole his wristwatch and cash. The male suspect had a revolver style pellet gun in his waistband. The female was carrying a bag with a black bandana that she used to cover her face during the incident.

Both suspects were located nearby and placed under arrest by officers. They remain in police custody pending a court appearance. Bail was set at $50,000 each for both suspects. Their names have not yet been disclosed to the public.