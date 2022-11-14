BEVERLY HILLS—On November 9, at approximately 4:30 p.m. the Beverly Hills Police Department responded to an alert sent out by Culver City Police Department with a description of the vehicle involved in multiple armed robberies. The BHPD set up a high-risk traffic stop at 4:45 p.m. after learning a vehicle that matched the description of the alert was seen in the region.

The alert was also sent to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) and Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers with the BHPD heard a single gunshot was heard coming from inside the vehicle and requested backup before approaching the suspects. Officers along with a K-9 officer responded to the call and discovered that one suspect was compliant in complying with police orders to exit the vehicle. He was coerced from the vehicle with assistance from the K-9 unit and taken into custody and turned them over to Culver City Police.

The suspects transported to the Culver City Police Department were booked into jail on multiple charges including, armed robbery, discharging a firearm, and resisting arrest.



According to a press release by CCPD, the suspects arrested were wanted in Culver City for multiple armed robberies.



At 1:45 p.m., the CCPD responded to reports of an armed robbery in the vicinity of Washington Boulevard and Sepulveda Boulevard.



Officers arriving at the scene and spoke to the victim who indicated she had been rear-ended and approached by a suspect with a handgun and forced her to hand over her cell phone.



A second call came in reporting that a second victim was also rear-ended, and her phone was demanded by the same suspect, who drove off toward National Boulevard.

The Beverly Hills Fire Department responded to the scene and provided medical attention to the suspect who sustained minor injuries in the arrest. The names of the suspects have not been released to the public. Detectives with the CCPD discovered a handgun and an assault rifle inside the suspect’s vehicle.



The CHP is investigating the possibility of a connection between shootings that transpired the same day. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s office for filing considerations.



Anyon with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Culver City Police Department Public Information Officer at 310-253-6316 or the Watch Commander at 310-253-6202.