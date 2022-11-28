HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division are investigating a robbery that occurred near the area of 6th Street and La Brea Avenue, where two suspects were arrested after a pursuit.

On Saturday, November 26, at 12:31 p.m., officers with the LAPD Wilshire Division received the report of a robbery at 6th Street and La Brea Avenue. The response of officers to the scene led to a pursuit of the suspects, who fled in a vehicle.

The suspected driver collided with an unrelated vehicle, resulting in minor injuries to that driver and one of the robbery suspects, who was taken into custody at scene. The second suspect fled that traffic collision on foot and entered another waiting vehicle, which fled from the scene.

A second pursuit of that vehicle was initiated, and the robbery suspect fled on foot from that vehicle. The second suspected vehicle and driver eluded pursuit, but the initial robbery suspect was contained in a perimeter and later located by LAPD Metropolitan Division K9 officers. A gun was recovered from the suspects during their arrest, and the victim’s Rolex watch was recovered also.

The case is in its early stages and will be presented to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s office for filing consideration in the coming days.

The crime is being investigated by detectives assigned to the Follow Home Task Force out of LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division, which was created by Chief Michel Moore in November of 2021 in order to address the increases in violent robberies which had a similar pattern, where unsuspecting victims were robbed of expensive watches or jewelry items when returning home from dining or entertainment, mostly from the Hollywood or Wilshire Areas of Los Angeles.

The two suspects arrested were Tyler Dumas, 20, of Los Angeles and Edwin Witty, 19, of Los Angeles. Dumas (Booking No. 6508333) was booked for one count of California Penal Code (P.C.) 211 P.C. – Robbery, with $1,000,000 Bail. Witty (Booking No. 6508336) was booked for one count of 211 P.C. – Robbery with a bail of $1,000,000. It is believed that both may be wanted for other robberies in the Los Angeles Area.

Anyone with information related to this or any other follow-home robbery is asked to call Robbery Homicide Division’s Detective Jennifer Hammer at (213) 486-6840. During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters can visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip. Tipsters may download the “P3 Tips” mobile application and select the LA Regional Crime Stoppers as their local program.