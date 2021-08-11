HOLLYWOOD HILLS- On Tuesday, August 11, at approximately 9:59 p.m. officers with the Los Angeles County Police Department (LAPD) responded to a call at Roscoe Boulevard and Laurel Canyon Boulevard for a report of a man who was armed with a gun.

LAPD Officers quickly established a perimeter at the location and pursued the suspect on foot. LAPD air patrol also assisted in the pursuit of the suspect.

By 7:23 p.m. police had taken the suspect in custody. There were no reported injuries. The age of the suspect could not be confirmed and no other information was immediately available at the time of the incident.