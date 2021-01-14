HOLLYWOOD—Actor Armand “Armie” Douglas Hammer, 34, known for his role in Netflix’s “Rebecca,” and the films “The Social Network” and “Call Me by Your Name” has vacated his role in the upcoming Lionsgate’s comedy “Shotgun Wedding,” on January 13. Hammer was slated to co-star in the flick with actress Jennifer Lopez.

Hammer decided to exit the film after he allegedly received messages via social media about his private life. The messages were leaked by House of Effie an anonymous social media account, the messages describe several sexual fantasies which include cannibalism and rape.

Hammer replied to the allegations stating:

“I’m not responding to these bull— claims but in light of the vicious and spurious online attacks against me, I cannot in good conscience now leave my children for 4 months to shoot a film in the Dominican Republic.” “Lionsgate is supporting me in this, and I’m grateful to them for that.”

“Shotgun Wedding” is being produced by Lopez and Ryan Reynolds, Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, and Benny Medina, two of Lopez’s longtime partners. Jason Moore is helmed to direct the movie. Hammer’s role will be recast.

The movie centers around a couple getting their families together for a destination dream wedding. The wedding falls by the wayside when the couple reaches their destination and get cold feet but must come together to rescue their family from being held hostage. A release date for the film has not yet been announced.