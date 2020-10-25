HOLLYWOOD — Arnold Schwarzenegger revealed via social media that he is recovering after heart surgery which was performed on Thursday, October 22.

Schwarzenegger announced via social media on October 23 that he had heart surgery and has a new valve to go along with his new pulmonary valve implanted into his heart.

The 73 year old Austrian born actor and politician posted a smiling picture showing a thumbs up sign while recovering from his hospital bed.

Thanking the team of doctors and medical staff at the Cleveland Clinic, Ohio, the actor said he was feeling great.

“I feel fantastic and have already been walking the streets of Cleveland enjoying your amazing statues,” said Schwarzenegger. “Thank you to every doc and nurse on my team!”

Arnold Alois Schwarzenegger born July 30, 1947 is a Hollywood actor who gained popularity with action films like Terminator, Total Recall, and Commando. He is also a former professional bodybuilder.

He also served as the 38th governor of the state California from 2003 to 2011.

According to cedars-sinai.org, Aortic valve regurgitation also called aortic insufficiency is a condition where aortic valve leaks. The aortic valve is one of the heart’s 4 valves. These valves help the blood flow through the heart and out to the body.

Normally, the aortic valve stops blood from flowing back into the left ventricle. The left ventricle pumps blood rich in oxygen and nutrients to the body. With aortic valve regurgitation [faulty valve], some blood leaks back through the valve as the heart relaxes.

The valve is normally made of three tissue flaps called leaflets that open and close together like a door to allow blood to pass.

Aortic valve regurgitation is common in older people and can affects both men and women.

Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver form 1986–2017 and the couple have four children together. The actor has another son born out of wedlock.