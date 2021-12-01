HOLLYWOOD HILLS—Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have made an arrest after an incident that transpired back on September 27. The LAPD reported at around 1 p.m. officers from the Hollywood Division responded to the 1300 block of Sunset Boulevard for a radio call for a man acting erratically and throwing items in the street.

Responding officers made contact with that individual and conducted an investigation. During that investigation, the individual they were speaking to indicated he was threatened and pointed out that the person who had threatened him had returned and was standing nearby.

Officers detained that individual, who was later identified as William Gude. Gude was arrested and booked for 422 PC, Criminal Threats and released on bond later the same evening.

The case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office for filing consideration and that outcome is still pending.

Due to expressed public interest, the LAPD chose to release the Body Worn Video Camera footage for this arrest, https://youtu.be/oFQssMoL_sI. Additional video can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/O0oOLqG_DjQ.