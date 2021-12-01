SANTA MONICA—There will be assistance for family nutrition and health care access at Virginia Avenue Park with the Providence St. John’s Community Health Program.

Trained community health workers will be available to meet in person with community members each Tuesday starting November, 30, from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Park Center Building in Virginia Avenue Park.

The trained Providence St. John’s staff can assist with enrollment in CalFresh, the State of California’s food subsidy program created to improve the nutrition of families through access to healthy foods. St. John’s staff will help navigate enrollment or questions for MediCal and Medicare.

Anyone with questions about rather they qualify for benefits or if they need help completing enrollment forms, can make an appointment by calling (310) 458-8688. Drop-ins are welcome. Information about Virginia Avenue Park is available at smgov.net/vapark.