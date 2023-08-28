BEVERLY HILLS—On Sunday, August 27, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced that three suspects were arrested and detained in the grand theft investigation that occurred in the 400 block of Rodeo Drive. The names of all of those in custody for the aforementioned crimes have not been released at this time.

Canyon News reached out to the police to find out more about the arrest but did not hear back in time for print.



On August 24, the Los Angeles Police Department notified the public of additional thefts in the area. According to the LAPD website, ORCTF made 11 arrests in four of the nine theft cases currently being invested by the newly Organized Retail Crime Taskforce (ORTC) which includes LAPD, Glendale Police Department, Beverly Hills Police Department, California Highway Patrol, along with the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.



The following locations suffered at the hands of the suspects taken into custody by the ORTC.



The Versace Store (Beverly Center), located at 8500 Beverly Boulevard in Los Angeles, the Warehouse Shoe Store at 6251 York Boulevard in Highland Park, the Nordstrom store in the Topanga Mall located at 6600 Topanga Canyon Boulevard in Canoga Park, and the Yves Saint Laurent (The American Brand) located at 889 American Way in Glendale.



The ORTC encourages the public to get involved and report any information known on other retail thefts that you may know about in the area by calling the ORCTF, Detective Arnold at (818)374-9420.



During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers on 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477).