SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department revealed on Thursday, August 24 that a suspect has been arrested for an assault that occurred. The SMPD indicated that on August 20 at 1 p.m. an unidentified male attacked a worker outside a business on Main Street, striking him in the back of his head with a large wooden dowel.

The victim sustained a concussion with a head injury that required stitches. The Santa Monica Police Department issued a bulletin looking for information on the suspect involved in the attack.

On August 22, the same suspect assaulted two city of Santa Monica employees, throwing a glass bottle in their direction. He fled before officers arrived on the scene. Officers determined both incidents were hate-related.

On August 22, the Los Angeles Police Department issued a bulletin for Kevin Aamir Mumin, 36, who was responsible for a series of hate crimes targeting Hispanic/Latinos in Los Angeles that matched incidents in Santa Monica. Follow-ups led by detectives with the SMPD identified Mumin as responsible for the incidents in Santa Monica.

On August 23, officers from LAPD’s 77th Division took Mumin, who is currently experiencing homelessness, into custody for crimes committed in Los Angeles. The LAPD contacted SMPD detectives to coordinate filing both cities’ cases jointly with the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

On Thursday, August 24, the LADA Hate Crimes Unit filed four counts of Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Great Bodily Injury (GBI), one count of Assault Likely to Produce GBI, a Hate Crime, and a parole violation. Mumin is being held without bail pending his arraignment.

Anyone with details about the suspect or any of the incidents is asked to contact Detective Spencer 310-458-8420, Sgt. Goodwin 310-458-8931, or the Watch Commander (24 Hours) 310-458-8427.