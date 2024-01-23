CALIFORNIA—On Sunday, January 21, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department announced on their Facebook page that the Major Crimes Bureau Detectives learned of an armed robbery series of “7-11” stores in the cities of Lakewood, Signal Hill, Long Beach, Compton, Carson, and Los Angeles, that transpired over a three-day period. MCB investigators worked with LASD Station Detectives, Los Angeles Police Department, Long Beach Police Department and Signal Hill Police Department regarding their robbery investigations.

On Saturday, January 13, a Carson Station Deputy walked in on a robbery in progress at a “7-11” in Carson. Authorities were able to safely detain four subjects and recover a replica semi-automatic firearm (BB-gun) used during the robbery. That same day, LAPD investigators served a search warrant in Los Angeles and detained two additional male juveniles involved in the robbery series.

On Sunday, January 14, the last subject, a female juvenile, turned herself in to MCB investigators at the Lakewood Sheriff Station. All subjects were transported to Los Padrinos Juvenile Hall pending court proceedings.

Subject #1 was detained for 12 counts of robbery with 6 additional counts of minor in possession of a firearm. Subject #2 was detained for 9 counts of robbery. Subject #3 was detained for 7 counts of robbery. Subject #4 was detained for 9 counts of robbery. Subject #5 was detained for 2 counts of robbery and 1 count of minor in possession of a firearm. Subject #6 was detained for 9 counts of robbery. Subject #7 was detained for 5 counts of robbery.

During their investigation, MCB investigators, working with Compton Station Detectives, learned Subject #6 was involved in a burglary at the “Ruben’s Bakery & Mexican Food” in Compton. During that incident, on Tuesday, January 2, a vehicle was driven through the front door of the business which allowed entry to approximately 100 individuals, who ransacked the business. Subject #6 was additionally detained for his role in that incident.

The investigation is ongoing to determine if these subjects are related to other robberies that have recently occurred in Los Angeles or surrounding jurisdictions.

Residents should contact 911 if a life-threatening emergency is detected and/or their local police business line if a suspicious person or vehicle is observed. The MCB can be contacted via e-mail at BRTF@LASD.org for tips, questions, or concerns.