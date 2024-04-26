HOLLYWOOD—She has struck yet again on “The Young and the Restless.” I’m referring to the nefarious Jordan Howard who has been a massive thorn in the Newman family for the past several months. You think Victor, Nikki and a few others at this point would just put a bullet into this woman instead of storing her in a dungeon, where she managed to escape yet again.

Nope. She escaped and donned a man’s disguise as she spied on Victor and Nikki’s 40 years of love celebration with family and friends. As that shindig was coming to an end, Jordan struck by kidnapping Claire and Harrison from the Abbott mansion. I am glad that Jordan made this move because it has brought more people into the fray and unleashed utter anger from characters.

Let me just say this, Summer annoyed the hell out of me in the past week. When she noted she was a brat during her grandparents’ celebration she was not lying. I mean all the screaming and yelling that she did at Kyle blaming Claire for kidnapping Harrison I was just baffled. Summer, you haven’t been in this kid’s life since you and Kyle ended your marriage. Suddenly, Claire builds a bond with Harrison and Summer’s jealous side emerges.

That is what it boils down to, Summer is jealous that Kyle is about to finally move on from her and let’s be frank the chemistry between Kyle and Claire is there, people; hotter than what it was with Summer and Kyle. That always felt like a forced relationship, and I am glad as hell they are over. Jack and Victor aligned, who would have guessed that as they aimed to rescue Harrison.

Yes, on the surface it appears that Claire took the kid, but as Victoria, Cole and Victor pointed out, what would be her motive. She does not have one at all, so it was nice to see Claire have some defenders even though everyone else suspected she was guilty, even Nikki for a moment. Jordan wants to have the escape plan that Victor promised her that she turned down the first go around. As Victor noted, this time he plans to FINALLY take care of Jordan Howard ONCE and for all and I must fully agree with that theory.

Victor and Jack had their plans, while Victoria and Nikki were cooking up their own scheme as well. I must agree with Nikki on this and she is on edge where her drinking has surfaced yet again. Nikki wants to offer herself as leverage to get Harrison and Claire back. Yeah, it is the likely move because Jordan hates Nikki more than anyone else. She will jump at that opportunity and its smart because it’s a dueling plan in place that Jordan wouldn’t expect and can leave her off guard. We know May Sweeps kicks off next week and there are murmurs that Jordan could have a partner in crime. Do I believe that? Not fully, but it would be interesting.

With that said, Adam and Chelsea are dealing with the fallout with Connor and his OCD. It feels like the writers don’t know what to do with the character Chelsea. She just feels there and not much is happening, the same with Sally Spectra, who was absolutely front-and-center at a time, but has faded to the background a bit.

There is some serious drama at Chancellor-Winters thanks to Lily firing Daniel and Heather, who are now suing her to reclaim his gaming app. Lily is being petty. Let’s just call a spade a spade, but what did Daniel and Heather expect. The person who was her lover, was playing her like a fiddle right in front of her eyes and then she is expected to come to work each day and look at the cheaters as if nothing ever transpired? Like give me a break.

That is not it, because Devon, Abby, Nate and Mamie have plans that Lily, Billy and Jill are unaware of. It has resulted in an in-house struggle for power. Billy and Lily teaming up, I never thought this would happen again. I mean there were an item at one point and now they’re back to working together albeit I think they would prefer it not to transpire. I mean I can see Lily and Billy working together to be the power players at Chancellor-Winters, but where that leaves Chance, Devon, Abby, Nate, Mamie and Jill only one could ask.

The blueprint is totally being laid out for chaos that is about to erupt in the next month on “The Young and the Restless.”