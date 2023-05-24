MALIBU—The city of Malibu indicated in a news release on Tuesday, May 23, the Malibu Arts Commission invites local artists to submit artwork for consideration to be featured in the next public art exhibition in the Malibu City Gallery, “Shifting Tides.”

Surfing is in Malibu’s DNA, and Malibu played an important role in the global history and culture of surfing, making it a natural subject to inspire local artists.

The submission deadline is Wednesday, June 7. Submissions will only be accepted online at https://shiftingtides.artcall.org.

Artists may submit one original work in any medium for consideration. Selected artists will be notified by June 19. For submission assistance, contact Brittany Saleaumua at 310-456-2489, ext. 349.

The exhibition will be displayed in the Malibu City Gallery in City Hall, located at 23825 Stuart Ranch Rd., from July 17 through August 25. The Gallery is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission to the gallery is free.

The Malibu Arts Commission invites the community to the free opening reception on Sunday, July 16, at 12 p.m. The Commission will celebrate the artists and Malibu’s surf culture with a live musical performance by “A Call 2Peace,” and complementary food and beverages.

For details on the exhibition or the Malibu Arts Commission, visit www.MalibuArtsCommission.org/CallforArtists or email Community Services Director Kristin Riesgo at KRiesgo@MalibuCity.org.