WASHINGTON, D.C.—On Wednesday, January 6, Ashley Babbitt, a San Diego native, was shot and killed during a protest that became a riot after individuals stormed into the U.S. Capitol building. Gun were drawn by authorities inside the chamber.

In a KUSI interview, it was revealed from Babbitt’s husband that she was “a 14-year veteran, who served four tours with the US Air Force, and was a high level security official throughout her time in service. She was a strong supporter of President Trump, and was a great patriot to all who knew her.”

In an interview with WUSA, an eyewitness who stood next to Babbit, Thomas from New Jersey, recounts how “a young lady rushed through the windows, [and] a number of police and secret service were saying get back, get down, get out of the way. She didn’t heed the call and as we kind of raced up to grab people and pull them back, they shot her in the neck, and she fell back on me and started saying she’s fine, and it’s cool.” She then “started moving weird and blood was coming out of her neck and nose.” Later, riot police came and ushered the rioters with “sticks”

In a Twitter video from @TaylerUSA, viewers can see the chaos and discord as a gun shot was fired, and the result was Babbitt laying on the ground with her Trump flag tied around her neck. Shouting and pleas for help can be heard on the video, which depicts two individuals checking her pulse and saying, “She’s gone.”

On January 5, Babbitt tweeted, “Nothing will stop us….they can try and try and try but the storm is here and it is descending upon DC in less than 24 hours….dark to light!” The day before on January , Babbitt responded to Melissa Tate’s video. In the video, she explained that she would be arriving in DC to “save the Republic” and do “God’s work.” Tate included a hashtag: “#stopthesteal.” Babbitt responded, “I will be there tomorrow! Godspeed!”

Stop the Steal is a campaign focused on the electoral fraud that transpired during the 2020 presidential election. President Trump tweeted, “These scoundrels are only toying with the @sendavidperdue (a great guy) vote. Just didn’t want to announce [it] quite yet. They’ve got as many ballots as are necessary. Rigged Election!”

In another tweet, President Trump wrote, “They just happened to find 50,000 ballots late last night. The USA is embarrassed by fools. Our Election Process is worse than that of third world countries!” Twitter removed several of the POTUS tweets and locked his account for 12 hours noting he violated the companies policies.

The incident halted the certification of the Electoral Votes by Congress who completed the process in the wee hours of Thursday, January 7 noting that Joe Biden was elected as President from the 2020 General Election. There is currently a curfew in Washington D.C. that starts at 6 p.m.