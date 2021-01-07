BEVERLY HILLS- On Wednesday, January 6, an unlawful assembly was declared at a Beverly Hills protest, causing the westbound lane on North Santa Monica Boulevard at Crescent Drive to temporarily close.

Due to a demonstration turning violent in Washington D.C., the Beverly Hills Police Department decided to bring in extra resources for a demonstration that was scheduled for 3:00 p.m. in Beverly Hills.

“The demonstration started at 3 o’clock and was peaceful for most of the afternoon. However, around 5:30, there was a fight that broke out amongst the demonstrators which caused us to declare an unlawful assembly and disperse the crowd,” said Beverly Hills Police Chief Dominick Rivetti. “That was done in a peaceful manner and I just want to ensure everybody that lives, works, and visits the City of Beverly Hills, that this police department will do everything in its power to keep the peace and protect all of you.”

By 6:15 p.m. all lanes on North Santa Monica Boulevard had reopened.