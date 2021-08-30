MALIBU—Deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lost Hills Station, responded to Dan Blocker Beach on Sunday, August 29, after receiving a call about an assault with a deadly weapon.

When deputies arrived they found the victim suffering from lacerations to his upper torso. The victim was with four family members when they were approached by two suspects (both transients). The suspects told the victims they were not allowed in the area and a verbal altercation ensued. One suspect produced a machete and slashed the victim multiple times in the upper torso and hand. All of the victims were chased by the suspects.

Both suspects were located, positively identified and arrested for Attempted Murder/Assault with a Deadly Weapon. The weapon was recovered at the scene by deputies.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is listed in stable condition. The LASD has not yet disclosed the names of the suspects to the public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the LASD Malibu/Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station at (818) 878-1808 and speak with our Detective Bureau.