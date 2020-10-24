LOS ANGELES—Police released a surveillance video on Thursday, October 22, to seek the public’s help for identifying a woman who was in suspicion of attempted abductions over the weekend in South Los Angeles.

According to officials, the victim went to a local restaurant located on the 100 block of West Manchester Avenue on October 18. The suspect approached the victim at around 6:00 p.m. and asked her to hand over her 1-year-old brother when she was walking to her vehicle.

The suspect tried to grab the victim’s 1-year-old brother and said that the boy was her child. She then continued to follow the victim to her car and once again try to take the child from the victim’s hands.

The victim screamed for help and a man in the parking lot stepped in to help her.

The suspect later went to a gated apartment courtyard on the 8000 block of South Main Street, according to LAPD. There were several children playing in the courtyard and the suspect attempted to kidnap a 5-year-old child. The child’s family members saw the suspect trying to grab the child and stopped her from taking him.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic female who is between 20 to 35 years old and is approximately 5 feet 6 inches tall and 135 pounds. She has short-cropped brown hair. The police officers said she was wearing a white shirt, light green shorts and dark slippers.

Anyone who has information related to the incident should contact 77th Division, Crimes Against Person Detectives, Detective Preciado at 323-786-5412. During non-business hours or on the weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). Tipsters may also contact Crime Stoppers by texting to phone number 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone.

All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Tipsters may also go to www.LAPDOnline.org, and click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.