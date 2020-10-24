BEVERLY HILLS—Gene Simmons and his wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, recently listed their Beverly Hills mansion for $22 million.

The estate, which presides in Benedict Canyon, is a sprawling 16,000 square-foot. The European style mansion has 7 bedrooms with a tennis court, large pool, and other amenities that the rock musician has renovated throughout the decades. The property has seen renovations courtesy of Simmons including expanding the property.

According to the Daily Mail, the Simmons family has occupied the home since the 80s and are now selling their home because they are moving to Washington D.C. and the mansion has become too spacious for him and his wife to occupy. The Kiss front-man has rooms filled with Kiss memorabilia that has been collected over the years.