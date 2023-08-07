WEST HOLLYWOOD—Detectives with the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery Homicide Division are asking for the public’s assistance to locate an attempted murder suspect they announced on August 4. The LAPD reported that on April 16, 2022, at 2:35 a.m., a victim was followed from Hyde Sunset nightclub to their vehicle located on the 8200 block of Sunset Boulevard.

The victim was approached by two suspects armed with firearms, while by his vehicle. The suspect fired a gunshot hitting the victim during the attempted robbery. No property was taken from the victim during the incident. Both suspect got inside a 2004-2012 BMW 3-Series, black or dark colored sedan before fleeing the scene. The vehicle has 5-spoke wheels, no front license plate and possible damage or malfunction to the passenger side taillight.

A $50,000 reward is being offered leading to the identity, arrest and prosecution of the individuals involved in the incident. The suspects have been described as two Black males. No details on age or descriptions of clothing has been disclosed to the public.

Anyone with details is asked to call the LAPD RHD, Detective Dupree or Detective Casalicchio at 213-486-6890. During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247). Those wanting to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org, and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.