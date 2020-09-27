SANTA MONICA—Authorities on Monday, September 21, are seeking help from the public to find a 40-year-old missing woman who was last located in the City of Santa Monica in December 2019.

The woman was identified as Nicole Angela Frierson. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help to locate Frierson since she has been missing for about ten months.

“Ms. Frierson is living a transient lifestyle in the Glendale and San Fernando Valley area and is possibly in the Carson area,” the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The officials added, “her loved ones have not seen or heard from her. They are very concerned and asking for the public’s help.”

Anyone who has information related to the incident should contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (323) 890-5500.

People who want to provide information anonymously can call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477). The public can also use the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store on smartphones, or use the website at http://lacrimestoppers.org.