AMERICA—The Former President of the United States Barack Obama plans to join Vice Presidential nominee, Kamala Harris for two fundraisers to support the Democratic ticket. Harris has joined Joe Biden as his running mate in the 2020 election.

The grassroots fundraising events will commence on October 2—both events are scheduled to be virtual. The events are centered around low-dollar donations and a high-dollar event.

Joe Biden is the Democratic presidential nominee for 2020. Biden was Obama’s vice president from 2009-2017. Biden is running against United States President Donald Trump in this year’s election.

Kamala Harris joined Barack Obama in Iowa when she campaigned for him in 2008 in the presidential primary when she served as District Attorney for the city of San Francisco.

Obama endorsed Harris in 2010 when Harris ran for State Attorney General.

The low-dollar fundraiser will be like the virtual fundraiser with Former U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton and women of comedy Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler held on September 14—Over 100,000 people attended the fundraiser and raised $6 million dollars.

The low-dollar grassroots fundraiser will accept $1 donations.

The second fundraiser event is focused on supporters who can donate larger sums of money according to campaign aides, but no specific dollar amount has been specified.