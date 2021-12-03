UNITED STATES—When is enough enough America? I mean people behave badly there should be consequences for those actions people. I had an uneventful holiday weekend that was filled with more stress, chaos and just annoyance that I can imagine. To tell you all right now that I’m tired would be an understatement. From Monday last week thru Sunday of this week I probably got 4 hours of sleep a night at most, probably less and that is unfortunately.

Why? People behaved badly and as a result others had to step in to clean up that mess and let me just say I was not a happy camper not at all. I’m a firm believer if you do something wrong you need to acknowledge what you did wrong and take accountability. Nothing annoys me more than when a person refuses to admit he or she is wrong and wants to point the finger at others and not take a deep look at themselves and the issues that are causing.

When a person refuses to do so, it makes me distance myself from them. That means you’re acting like a child and not an adult. I don’t have time to interact with adults who act like children. If you cannot own your bad behavior I don’t need you in my orbit and to be honest I DO NOT WANT YOU IN MY ORBIT. If you’re willing to dismiss your behavior to you being drunk or upset because of X, Y and Z that means you are not being accountable.

Accountability is a big word for some adults, and for many of them they don’t like the fact that they have to look in the mirror and own the fact that they screwed up, made a bad choice or did something that had a massive impact on everyone else and didn’t think it was a big deal. I mean if we could all attribute bad behavior to some other stimuli that means we can always get away with things and would never have to own her actions because we can simply blame this or blame that.

Let me say this and let me say this loud and very clear when you do something that impacts my work life or my personal life it is a problem. Plain and simple, you don’t have to like it, but you better be damn sure I’m going to make sure you hear it from top to bottom. If you don’t want to hear it, don’t do something that directly impacts me.

I’m not your parent; I’m not responsible for taking care of you so do not expect me to do it. Nothing annoys me more than when someone claims to be an adult, but always retorts to actually like a child because they want something or want someone to babysit or do things for them so they don’t have to do it themselves. That is the problem with society; we don’t call out bad behavior when we see it.

We want to shield it, we want to give excuses, we let the person who did bad get away with it. Do you know what that does? It allows the person to think what they did was acceptable and that problematic behavior will transpire over and over and over again. Nothing good comes from that America, not in the least. Growth comes from acknowledgement, but at the same time sitting back and being silent when you know a wrong has been committed does NOT help the situation. Speak up, say something, demand change.