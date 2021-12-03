UNITED STATES—Cryptocurrency is becoming more popular, it occurs in the gambling sphere too. Users want to deposit crypto to play online. Since there is a demand for this service, there are offers from online casinos. Ethereum gambling is available and the list of casinos is on the list for playing for real money.

Bonuses For Cryptocurrency Deposits

Online casinos are ready to give more valuable bonuses for deposits in Ethereum or BTC. They are divided into deposit and no deposit bonuses. All of them are available after the creation of an account. People can get some no deposit gifts (free spins, bonus money) for doing some actions in compliance with promotions.

Note. According to the rules, gamblers can’t withdraw bonuses immediately. They have to win it back. The conditions of winning back can vary, that’s why it is necessary to read the data.

Deposit Bonus

This type of gift is given for deposits. The amount of bonus money depends on the following:

deposit amount;

currency;

online casino.

Usually, it is impossible to bet ether or another crypto. It changes to dollars after depositing in compliance with the internal exchange rate.

Gaming-houses offer such gifts for using crypto:

increasing the amount up to +300%;

free spins for all or current slots;

personal promo codes.

Note. The first deposit always doubles down, and the rest payments don’t give users the additional benefit. If a person uses crypto, a casino can increase the amount regardless of how many times the depositing takes place.

Users can win back bonuses while playing different gambling games like slots, roulette, baccarat, blackjack, poker.

Most active players can get special prizes from the casino administration. The value of the gift depends on the current amount a gambler could spend. There are several examples of such personal prizes: more valuable free spins, promo codes, or some material presents.

How To Deposit Crypto

It’s necessary to know how to deposit cryptocurrency because there are several nuances. You should do the following to make a payment:

enter your personal account;

press the button to deposit money;

choose the way of depositing;

choose the necessary crypto (it should be supported by the casino);

write down the necessary payment details.

The transaction would be operated fast. Usually, it needs about 1 minute only.

How to Get Crypto for gambling

Sometimes it is better to purchase crypto than mine it. That is true if the exchange rate has decreased a lot or a gambler earns another crypto. So, people can purchase the necessary currency to play online and get some benefits as a result of depositing. Exchange sites can help in this case. While choosing the current website, a person should focus on the following:

current exchange rate;

website commission fee (it depends on the currency and the amount can be up to 30%);

user’s feedback on the reliability of exchanges and the speed of operations;

real speed of payments;

quality of services;

speed of response of support to customer requests.

These nuances could help to choose the most convenient service to purchase currencies.

How to Win Money With Ethereum

There are no strict rules to win money in a casino. People should deposit and choose a game. There are many offers to play online:

Slots with different RTP. This indicator shows the odds. The more RTP, the more often a winning combination will occur. Some people prefer playing slots with low RTP because they let to win a Jackpot. Card games. People like it due to the high odds. Users can choose a room with a minimal bet of $1 or $10. Moreover, some casinos offer live card games. It means that gamers play with real dealers. As a result, online casinos can’t affect the process. Table games. The most popular is roulette. There are several types of games with different rules. Lotteries with different Jackpot amounts.

Note. Read the rules before playing online to increase odds. The information is written for every game. Just choose a program and press the button to get more details. This is especially actual for beginners and online slots. Modern slots have many additional features that make gambling sessions more interesting. If you know them, you will have more odds to win.

Users can win free spins while playing slots. If they get more free spins while using it, the spins will be added. The bet amount is fixed for free spins. People can get winning combinations for real bets or free spins and all money would be credited automatically. Most online slots manufacturers offer a risk game after getting a winning combination. It lets to double down the amount. Gamblers should make the right answer (type of risk games can vary). If the answer is wrong, nothing will be paid.

Some slots have bonus games. It is a great success to play there because users can win a lot of money here. There are a limited number of turns, that’s why it is necessary to use the chance with maximum profit.

All money is possible to get to an e-wallet or a bank card. According to the casino rules, gamblers can’t withdraw it in Ethereum immediately. If they want to get crypto, they should payout and purchase it legally via special services.

Advantages of Using Cryptocurrency

The popularity of crypto in the world of gamble games increases. There are several reasons for using this way of depositing:

full anonymity for users and their transactions because that is almost impossible to get the information from the blockchain;

minimum bank commission fee or its absence;

instant transaction processing;

more valuable bonuses from online casinos;

there are few places where you can spend crypto, and the withdrawal is not profitable in most cases;

feature to play at any State even in Nations where gambling is prohibited by law;

government can’t block the wallet.

These reasons make some people play casinos while using crypto.

FAQ

Can I withdraw Ethereum?

No, it is forbidden. According to the law, casinos can’t pay anonymously. Every transaction is for the current gambler. Crypto is impossible to identify, that’s why such payments are not used in casinos. The administration can pay out to the third parties. If it is done, a user can demand the money again.

What crypto is the best for gambling?

People can use any crypto to play online gambling games and there is no reason what to use. Just look at the current casino conditions because some accept Bitcoins only, some of them also work with Ethereum, and others can accept the most stable coins. Don’t forget about the commission fee. If a player has several coins, it’s better to choose a coin with the least commission for the transaction.

How much will I get for the transaction?

Every person can count the sum of dollars for the current payment. The internal exchange rate is not a secret, the information is on the casino website.

Conclusion

Casinos make gambling more convenient. Many people use crypto today. The amount of the currency increases every year, but most companies don’t accept it. Gaming-houses are at the forefront of those who are ready to offer convenient ways to replenish the balance of crypto (including Ethereum). Moreover, they offer more valuable bonuses for this type of depositing. Don’t skip your opportunity and choose the platform you are interested in.