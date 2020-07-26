MALIBU — Barbershops and salons are now allowed to operate in Malibu with COVID-19 precautions, as announced in a July 22 press release.

In alignment with Los Angeles County’s reopening protocol, salons and Barbershops were given permission to open certain services on Wednesday, July 22.

The decision is apart of L.A. County’s phased reopening process and comes with detailed health precautions. All services must be completed outside and if a service is unable to be provided outside “must be discontinued until such time as indoor operations are permitted to resume.”

All barbershops, hair salons, or cosmetology services must be approved and licensed by the California Board of Barbering and Cosmetology. If a service cannot be completed without both the worker and customer wearing facemasks, the service is not allowed. Services that require touching a customer’s face, such as eyelash services, eyebrow waxing or threading, or facials, are also not allowed.

As the services will be provided outside, there are also requirements for heat illness prevention including access to water and shade, cool-down breaks, and emergency procedures, and training for heat illness.

An outdoor reception area for customers to check in with adequate social distancing space must also be established. Any contraptions to provide shade or block wind are allowed, but may not enclose the outdoor service on more than one side or restrict normal airflow.

The guidance provided by L.A. County also provides guidance for infection control, requiring symptom check-ups for all staff and customers, hand sanitizer, wipes, and trash cans in the reception area, and one employee per shift to oversee and enforce sanitization and disinfection procedures.