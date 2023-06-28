MALIBU—Airbnb announced on Monday, June 26, that up to four people will have a shot at booking a real-life mansion outfitted to resemble Barbie’s hot pink Malibu DreamHouse, free of charge.

The Airbnb listing is hosted by Ken, with a profile photo of Ryan Gosling as the Ken character in the upcoming “Barbie” movie, set to release in theaters on July 21.

“Welcome to my Kendom!” reads the listing.

“While Barbie is away, she has handed over the keys to her Malibu DreamHouse this summer and my room could be yours for the night. I’ve added a few touches to bring some much-needed Kenergy to the newly renovated and iconic Malibu DreamHouse. Placed perfectly above the beach with panoramic views, this life-size toy pink mansion is a dream come true!”

Per the booking details on Airbnb, starting July 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, anyone can request to book Barbie’s Malibu Dreamhouse. Four guests (two per night) will be selected by Airbnb to spend a night for free on July 21 and July 22.

The mansion features an infinity pool and slide, an “outdoor disco dance floor,” horses, an outdoor gym, and a concierge whose duties include “showing you around and setting out and arranging meals.” Other amenities include an outdoor bar and grill, an ocean-facing deck with a telescope, and a western-themed salon complete with life-sized doll accessories.

Guests will also take home their own set of “yellow-and-pink Impala skates” and a surfboard.