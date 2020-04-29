SANTA MONICA─The city of Santa Monica is alerting individuals that Santa Monica beach, beach bike paths, beach parking lots, beachaccess points, and Palisades Park remain closed through May 15. On March 27, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health ordered the temporary closure of all public beaches, beach bike paths, public trails, and beach access points to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“For Angelenos, hot weather is normally beach weather. Right now, is not a normal time. We all have to remember that coronavirus means we must change normal behavior. For your safety, the beach is absolutely closed,” said Santa Monica Mayor Kevin McKeown. “So are the beach bike path, Santa Monica Pier, the walkways near the beach, and even the cliffs overlooking the beach at Palisades Park. Our Santa Monica Police Department will be there to protect public safety. We don’t want to write tickets for people who disobey County health orders, but we are prepared to if anyone forces us. Please get outside in your neighborhood. Enjoy the clear skies and fresh breeze. But don’t forget face coverings, don’t forget physical distancing, and don’t come to the beach. Santa Monica looks forward to welcoming you back again when it’s safe.”

According to the city of Santa Monica, the closures are aimed to protect the public’s help and prevent the spread of COVID-19. Los Angeles County has seen a small increase in cases from the stay-at-home orders and physical distancing.

The Santa Monica Police Department will be actively patrolling the beach area over weekends and will issue citations, if needed.

Residents are still permitted to go outside for a walk or to a local park, but individuals are asked to stay close to their residences, to wear face coverings for all essential trips and stay hydrated with the rise in temperatures.

For details on COVID-19 in Santa Monica, visit www.santamonica.gov/coronavirus or contact the Santa Monica coronavirus hotline: (310) 458-8400. Get Santa Monica emergency alerts by texting SMCOVID to 888-777. Sign up for daily COVID-19 updates at www.santamonica.gov/newsletter.