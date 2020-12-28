SANTA MONICA/MALIBU—On Monday, December 28, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health put out a Beach Water Use Advisory for all beaches in Los Angles County. The advisory remains in effect until at least Thursday, December 31 at 7:00 a.m. Depending on further rainfall, the advisory may be extended.

A rain advisory is issued when there is enough rainfall that may cause bacteria levels in ocean waters to rise. Due to the recent rainfall in Los Angeles County, the Department of Public Health is cautioning residents that chemicals, bacteria, trash, debris, and other public health hazards from mountains and city streets are likely to contaminate ocean waters around discharging storm drains, rivers, and creeks. The County is also warning individuals to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters around discharging storm drains, rivers, and creeks.

“Bacteria levels may remain elevated up to 3 days depending upon the intensity of the rain and the volume of runoff. Elevated bacteria levels in ocean water may cause illness, especially in children and the elderly. The Department of Public Health recommends that beach users avoid contact with ocean water for a period of 3 days after significant rainfall, especially near flowing storm drains, creeks, and rivers,” the County said in an official statement.