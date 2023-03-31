BEL AIR—The El Canto Del Aqua property in Bel Air has been listed on the market for $35.68 million. El Canto Del Aqua translates to: ‘The Song Of The Water.’

The property located at 1116 Chantilly Road also known as El Canto Del Aqua is on the market. The property features a double height foyer, a stone-slab fireplace, 48-inch professional gas cooktops, a number of different facets of entertaining spaces and a 1000 bottle wine cellar.

Entertainment spaces include a 200 hundred-inch home movie theatre, a gaming area with a ping pong table and an outdoor viewing platform with a large cactus preserved during the construction process.

The land was purchased for $3.15 million in 2018 by the Rudomin family prior to renovations. El canto Del Aqua is 18,500 square feet and has 9 bedrooms and 16 bathrooms.

The property’s website describes the outdoor and fitness features as: “A fitness and wellness gym [that] includes a massive Roman-style bath and rejuvenation center with jetted tub and various steam shower heads, transitioning seamlessly to the outdoor spaces. The stunning backyard is centered by a terraced pool with waterfalls, stepping stones, and conversation fire pit that is as much a work of art as it is a space for leisure and relaxation.”

Photographs of the home are available at: https://elcantodelagua.com.

The real estate agents contact details are listed below:

Marco Rufo 310.488.6914 Marco@TheAgencyRE.com

Farah Levi 310.978.7555 Farah.Levi@TheAgencyRE.com

Sally Forster Jones 310.579.2200 Showings@SFJgroup.com