BRENTWOOD—On Tuesday, April 11, images appeared online confirming that actress Betty White’s former home has been demolished. The property was sold for $10.678 million in June 2022.

According to the Wall Street Journal, White purchased the home with her then husband Allen Ludden in 1968. She lived there for more than 50 years. She passed away on December 31, 2021, before her 100th birthday. The home had 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms and was a total of 3000 square feet.

White appeared on various talks shows and game shows in the 1960s. She made regular appearances on miniseries, TV movies and appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson” in the 1970s.

From 1985 to 1992, White played Rose Nylund in the TV series “The Golden Girls.” The sitcom ran for 7 seasons and followed four elderly women as they navigated life together. In the 1980s, White became the first woman to win a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Gameshow Host for the show “Just Men.”

She was a reoccurring guest star in a number of TV series and soap operas in the 1990s. Including “The Bold And the Beautiful” and “Suddenly Susan.” White also co-starred in the comedy “The Proposal” alongside Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock in 2009.

From 1945-1981, White was married three times. Her final marriage was to actor and gameshow host Ludden. The couple were married from 1963 until Ludden’s death in 1981. Ludden had three children from a previous marriage.