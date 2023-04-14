LOS FELIZ—La Petite Ecole du Soleil summer camp for pre-schoolers those entering pre-kindergartners is running for five weeks from June 19 thru July 21. La Grande Ecole is for kindergartners – 5th graders.

Ecole Du Soleil states on its website:

“Our objective is to introduce children to the French language and culture at an early age while they still have a linguistic openness to easily learn a second language. Their adaptability, their lack of inhibition, and, above all, their ability to reproduce any sound accurately will help them learn a second language with great ease. We provide a unique learning context in which your children will learn at their own pace in a fun, genuine, French summer camp environment. French classes are taught by a group of highly experienced teachers accredited by the French ministry of education. Previous exposure to French is not required.”

At Petite Ecole du Soleil Campers will learn “greetings, colors, fruits, and days of the week, to name a few. Mornings will focus on the acquisition of the French language. The afternoons will consist of various fun activities including games, arts, crafts, sports, singing, and reading.” Each week also has a theme during the camp.

Along with learning French, campers will do activities such as soccer, art and bilingual activities. The camp is located at 4155 Russell Avenue in Los Angeles, CA 90027 For questions call (323) 665-4526 or fax (323) 665-2607 or email: losfeliz@lilaschool.com.

Daily Schedule

8:00-9:00 Drop-off and daycare 9:00-9:15 Morning routine 9:15-10:30 Fun bilingual activities 10:30-11:00 Snack and recess 11:00-12:30 Fun bilingual activities 12:30-1:30 Lunch 1:30-2:30 K-2nd: French classroom time; 3rd-5th: sports 2:30-3:30 K-2nd: sports; 3rd-5th: French classroom time 2:15-3:30 French 3:30-5:00 Pickup and daycare

Registration links are available: