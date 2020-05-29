WEST HOLLYWOOD— As of May 29th, Beverly Center is officially open for in-store shopping. This news comes after the Los Angeles County announced on Wednesday that all retails stores in its region could reopen with in-person shopping.

Beverly Center has been open, but for curbside pick-up only. Its reopening for in-person shopping will make it the the largest mall in the Los Angeles County to do so since the coronavirus pandemic.

New precautions are being put in place to ensure customer health and safety. The mall will be cleaning the center during the day and after-hours with a strong disinfectant, placing signage and decals to help customers with social distancing, offering hand sanitizer at designated stations, and providing wipes for strollers. The mall will also be removing or resetting seating areas to allow for greater social distancing.

Stores will also be enforcing new safety protocols such as limiting the number of customers allowed inside, one-way aisles, and checking the temperature of all employees.

The mall encourages customers to wear masks while shopping.

While all stores can open for in-person shopping, only limited stores will be opening as of May 29th. These stores include A|X Armani Exchange, Balenciaga, Burberry, GNC Live Well, Gucci, Kenzo, Louis Vuitton, OMEGA Boutique, and Saint Laurent. Updates to the stores open for in-person shopping can be seen at https://beverlycenter.com/pages/open-stores.

Beverly Center is also open at reduced hours. From Monday–Saturday, the center is open from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., and on Sunday it is open from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The center has announced that it will allow mall walkers access to “do what they love” at 10 a.m., an hour before the center opens.