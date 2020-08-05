HOLLYWOOD HILLS—One woman was killed and several others were injured due to the gunfire at a large party at a mansion in the Beverly Crest neighborhood at 1 a.m. on Tuesday, August 4.

The Los Angeles Police Department received a call about the large party on the 13200 West Mulholland Drive, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Approximately 20 gunshots were heard in a video posted on the Instagram by @gabrieldaactor323 on August 4. There seems to be two rounds of gunfire, and after the second shooting, people were trying to run to safety.

Officers arrived around 1:15 a.m. and found two women and a man wounded in the driveway said Lt. Chris Ramirez, of the LAPD during a news conference on August 4. The victims were rushed to the local hospital, but one of the women, believed to be about 35 years old, who was also a mother was later pronounced dead at the hospital. He reported that the others were stable. Names of the victims have not been disclosed to the public. Authorities reported that the shooting is being investigated as gang-related. No suspects have been identified or arrested. According to reports, the party was for an athlete.

Health Officer Order’s Impact on Daily Life FAQs issued by Los Angeles County prohibits large gatherings in the region due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. CBS Los Angeles’ reported, a large group of people were seen from overhead at the party with very few wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing.

“LAFD responded to a reported shooting, where three adult victims have been located, treated, and transported to local hospitals. Two of those are in critical condition. A fourth injury has been located nearby, reporting a non-firearm-related injury (wrist) sustained while fleeing the scene,” tweeted the LAFD.

CBS Los Angeles reported that Kennie Leggett, who identifies himself as the head of security for the party, said the party was thrown to celebrate a player recently drafted to an NFL team, but but did not clarify the name of the player or which team he was drafted to.