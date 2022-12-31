BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Art show that is scheduled for May 20 to May 21, 2023, is seeking artists to participate in the event.

According to the city, this show has grown to become one of the largest and most respected outdoor shows on the west coast, attracting not only the finest artists of Los Angeles, but globally as well. In addition to original art, this two-day show offers an outdoor dining area, a wine & beer garden with live music, artist demonstrations, and an artists’ reception.

The application deadline is February 14, 2023 and is $35 (non-refundable). Late application deadline is February 21, 2023 and is $55 (non-refundable). The acceptance/booth fee is $415. These fees constitute the only fees and/or commissions which are charged by the City of Beverly Hills/Beverly Hills Art Show.

Artists will submit 8 pictures of 8 different art pieces within a single media category, as well as a complete set-up display photograph (or accurate, detailed drawing), are the major determining factors for acceptance.

An independent jury panel will review quality, originality and presentation of artwork in comparison with other applicants in the same media category.

– These independent jurors are art professionals, ranging from curators to artists

– A new group of jurors is recruited for each show.

– Acceptance to previous shows NEVER guarantees acceptance to the current art show that you are applying for, as we are committed to presenting new artists just as much as we are to showing returning artists.

– If you are not accepted to this show, feel free to try again. All artists must understand that the art/artists are selected for the event using qualified, independent art professionals. Unfortunately, not all applicants will be selected for the show, and the panel’s decisions are final.

Artists that were featured in October 2022 included: Anna Choi, Pamela Beck, Chris Efstratis, Aaron Foster and many more. Awards were given to Alex Sher, Adam Matano, and Fortune Sitole.