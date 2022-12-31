UNITED STATES—On Friday, December 30, 2022, Television icon and news anchor, Barbara Walters died at age 93. According to a statement released by her representative, the New York native, “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones. She lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists but for all women.”

Walters was not raised in the TV industry. Barbara Jill Walters was born on September 25, 1929, to Louis (Lou) and Dena Walters. Lou was a nightclub owner and a Broadway producer. Dena was a homemaker. Barbara became independent early on.



The young Barbara Walters attended Sarah Lawrence College earning a degree in English. It was not long after that, she got a job as an affiliate of NBC. She was still in New York, working as a writer writing press releases.

Walters began her career as a journalist, and broadcast journalist in 1951 and continued her work until her retirement in 2015. At the onset of her career, Walters entered the workforce in a male-dominated field. She joined ABC television as the first female news anchor in 1976 and became the co-host for the popular television news show, 20/20 in 1979.



In 1953 Walters began her first interviews. They were 15-minute segments on a children’s television program called, “Ask the Camera.” In 1955 Walters moved to CBS working as a writer for, “The Morning Show,” and in 1974 she became an official co-host to the same show she had been writing for.



It wasn’t until 1976 that Walters became the first female to host the evening news on ABC News with Harry Reasoner.



In 1995, she interviewed Christopher Reeve, better known as, Superman. This interview went down in history as one of 20/20’s highest-rated programs earning Walter’s, Peabody Award.



In 1997, Walters launched The View and co-starred on the set until 2014. She continued her limited interviews for ABC, and her work as Executive Producer of the View following her last show on, The View.

Walters was the recipient of 12 Emmy awards, but she was most famous for her interviews.

There were some actors, such as Clint Eastwood who would not submit to any interviews unless it was with Barbara Walters.



Some of her other famous interviews were with then President, Jimmy and First Lady Rosalynn Carter, and Barbara Streisand with her boyfriend, Jon Peters.



The famous TV News anchor interviewed world leaders including Vladimir Putin.



Multiple news outlets have noted Walter’s battle with dementia toward the end of her life.



