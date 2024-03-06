BEVERLY HILLS—On Tuesday, March 5, Beverly Hills residents went to the polls to vote for new members of the Beverly Hills City Council. A total of 10 candidates were vying for 2 open seats being held by current councilmembers Mayor Julian A. Gold and Lili Bosse.

As of Wednesday, March 6, Craig Corman led all candidates with 23.73 percent of the vote (2,160). Currently in second place was Mary Wells with 19.68 percent of the vote (1,791) and in third place was Alissa Roston with 15.01 percent of the vote (1,366).

Sitting in fourth place is Myra Demeter with 12.03 percent of the vote (1,095) and Russell Stuart in fifth place with 11.64 percent of the vote (1,059).

Other candidates running included: Nooshin Meshkaty, Hamid Omrani, Tiffany Davis, Sharon Persovski and Robin Rowe. The city announced on its website that on Tuesday, April 2, the city will hold its installation ceremony for the new Mayor, Vice Mayor and Beverly Hills City Council.

The ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. No official announcement has been made regarding the winners in Tuesday’s race.