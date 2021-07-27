BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills City Council approved to return to virtual meetings on Friday, July 23. The reasoning behind the decision is the increase in COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County.

A recent revised Health Order from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (LACDPH) is requiring face masks for indoor public settings regardless of vaccination status impacted the Beverly Hills City Council making the decision.

The virtual meetings will also apply to the City Commission’s meetings. Virtual-only meetings will remain in place until further notice.

There have been a total of 2,089 COVD-19 cases reported as of Sunday, July 25. The Beverly Hills City Council will continue to monitor data from the LACDPH.

The virtual meetings can be watched at http://beverlyhills.org/departments/informationtechnology/beverlyhillstelevision/watchlive/ or on BHTV (Spectrum Channel 10). For meeting agendas and minutes, you may visit http://beverlyhills.org/departments/informationtechnology/beverlyhillstelevision/citycouncilmeetings/.