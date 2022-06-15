BEVERLY HILLS—Beverly Hills City Manager George Chavez announced on Wednesday, June 15 that after 35 years he is retiring in December 2022.

“George Chavez is a beloved treasure,” said Mayor Lili Bosse. “For more than three decades, he has been the fiber of our community. As City Manager, his calm and strong leadership and heartfelt connection to the essence of what makes Beverly Hills so special has always made him a cherished leader. On behalf of the City Council and our entire community, we are deeply grateful to him for being the heart and soul of our community and wish him the very best in his well-deserved retirement.”

Chavez was appointed City Manager in June 2019. He started his career with the city in 1988 as a Building Inspector and worked in a variety of positions including Assistant Director of Community Development/City Building Official and Director of Public Works before being named Assistant City Manager in 2016. He is a recipient of the City’s Fred C. Cunningham Award for Distinguished Service.

“When I began my tenure as City Manager in 2019, I could not have predicted the unprecedented challenges that lie just around the corner,” said Chavez. “From civil unrest to the global pandemic and its financial impacts to our City, it was the commitment and resilience of our City Council, employees and community that helped us emerge stronger and ready for the future. I leave the City in very good hands and will treasure the friendships I’ve made for the rest of my life. Thank you Beverly Hills.”