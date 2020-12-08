BEVERLY HILLS—On December 1, the city of Beverly Hills started accepting applications for the (CAGF) Community Assistance Grant Fund. The program will assist maintaining as a social service safety net as indicated in the city’s general plan. Funding for the (CAGF) will be administered by the Human Services Division.

Agencies that participate within the program will provide resources to cities with the most vulnerable individuals, including the homeless, elderly, and disabled/low income residents.

The funding of the safety net will allow city establishments to continue the care and operations needed to improve coordination across providers, increase the access and availability to the community members, and support the quality of life in Beverly Hills.

Applicants will be considered based on the following criteria:

Organization provides a unique service that addresses an unmet need of the community and does not duplicate other providers or programs. Organization does not rely solely on community assistance funding to remain viable and the services would cost more to the City if the City provided them directly. Organization provides services that support the City’s commitment to the provision of a social service safety net that addresses the health and welfare of community members. Organization provides regional services that enable the City to meet its regional obligation to help ameliorate social issues.

The city of Beverly Hills will be accepting applications for cultural grants this year In order to be eligible, applicants must still meet criteria one and two, along with being an existing Beverly Hills organization and demonstrate a history of exemplary cultural opportunities that respond to community needs.

The application process will be reviewed by Human Services Division and two commissions. Awards and funding will be depicted among Charitable Solicitations Commission research and findings of each applicant’s finances. The Human Relations Commission will evaluate and propose programs and services. The Beverly Hills City Council will then take over and determine final funding allocations.

Before submission of applications the following documents are required:

Completed CAGF application, Documentation of 501c.3 status or proof of 501c.3 status through partnership Copy of most recent Form 990 – Return of Organization Exempt from Income Tax Copies of any current Charitable Solicitations Permits that have been obtained from the City of Beverly Hills

The (CAGF) funding process will require a request for the Q1 calendar year, which after, the applications will be reviewed for the Human Services Division and the two commissions. The cycle for funding will be from July 1 to June 30 each fiscal year.

Applications must be postmarked no later than Monday, February 1, 2021, or submitted by email to humanservices@beverlyhills.org by 5:00pm on that date.