BEVERLY HILLS—On September 11, National Civil Rights Lawyer for Justice, Ben Crump opened a $500 million lawsuit against the City of Beverly Hills for racial profiling. Crump alleges that the Beverly Hills Police Department (BHPD) officers were racially discriminatory toward members of the black community in and near Beverly Hills between 2019-2021.



The following information came directly from Crump’s updated press release that may be found on his webpage.



“Nationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump and co-counsel Bradley C. Gage will hold a press conference on September 11 to provide an update on developments in a class action lawsuit against the City of Beverly Hills and Captain Scott Dowling for Beverly Hills Police Department’s targeting of people of color via a task force dubbed “Operation Safe Street” and “Rodeo Drive Task Force.” Attorneys will also discuss new evidence in the case.



From August 2019 to August 2021, 1,088 black people were arrested by the Beverly Hills Police Department but only two have resulted in convictions. Ninety percent of people arrested by the Rodeo Drive Task Force were black even though only 1.5% of the Beverly Hills population is black. The legal team is announcing a $500 million demand.”



Canyon News reached out to the BHPD for more information. BHPD Lieutenant Reginald Evans responded with the following press release by Public Information Lauren Santillana.



“Statement in Response to Press Conference Regarding the Case of Jasmine Williams, et al. v. City of Beverly Hills, et al.



The following is a statement from the City of Beverly Hills regarding today’s press conference held by attorneys Benjamin Crump and Bradley Gage related to ongoing litigation:



The City of Beverly Hills is an international destination that always welcomes visitors from across the country and around the world.



The role of the Beverly Hills Police Department is to enforce the law, regardless of race.



The statistics presented referencing the number of convictions is a mischaracterization of the evidence in this case. In addition, the 1,088 arrests referenced includes people cited and released, not just custodial arrests.



The city denies and will continue to strongly defend itself against these allegations.”





