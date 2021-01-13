BEVERLY HILLS-On Tuesday, January 12, the City of Beverly Hills announced that Fire Chief Greg Barton received the Fred C. Cunningham Award, which is the City’s highest recognition for outstanding service to the community. The award is named for the City’s Executive Director of Public Affairs, Fred C. Cunningham, and recognizes an employee who has a “true vocation” for serving the community.

“The City Council is so pleased to recognize Chief Barton for his remarkable contributions to our community,” said Mayor Lester Friedman. “During his 25 year career with our City, Greg has been on the front lines working to save lives, property and keep our City safe. On behalf of the Beverly Hills community, we thank him for his dedicated service and the example he sets for all of us.”

A committee, consisting of the City Manager, the president of the Municipal League, president of the Chamber of Commerce, president of the Rotary Club, a former City Councilmember, and two sitting City Council Members unanimously selected Chief Barton for the award.

Prior to his appointment as Fire Chief in June of 2017, Chief Barton served as Firefighter, Fire Inspector, Fire Captain, Deputy Fire Marshal, Shift Battalion Chief, and Deputy Fire Chief.

Chief Barton serves as a member of the Board of Directors for the Maple Counseling Center, Director of the Beverly Hills Fire Chief, Executive Team Member on the Beverly Hills 9/11 Memorial Committee, and Governance Board Representative for Beverly Hills on the Interagency Communications Interoperability System.

He has completed several educational programs such as the Naval Post Graduate School Center for Homeland Defense and Security-Executive Leaders Program, the Los Angeles Fire Department Leadership Academy, and the International Association of Fire Chiefs. He also led the City’s newest program, “Just in Case, BH,” which was created to keep the community informed during local emergencies or natural disasters.

“I am truly honored and humbled to receive the Fred Cunningham Award,” said Chief Barton on Tuesday evening. “If you do something you like to do, you’ll never work a day in your life. That is so true, I have a dream job as a firefighter and on top of that, I work for the dream community of Beverly Hills. Thank you all.”