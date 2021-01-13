MELROSE-On Wednesday, January 13, the Los Angeles Police Department West Bureau Homicide detectives announced that a murder suspect has been arrested.

On January 12, at approximately 2:30 p.m., a male victim was shot during a car to car shooting in the area of Melrose and Fairfax. Officers were called to a local hospital after the shooting victim had transported himself there. The victim succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The victim reported that he was driving his car when a vehicle pulled up and fired a shot. The driver accelerated away, Eastbound on Melrose Avenue. The suspect vehicle, a white SUV with tinted windows, drove away Westbound on Melrose Avenue.

After a canvass of the area, West Bureau Homicide investigators located the suspect vehicle in the 900 block of Westmount in West Hollywood. Surveillance was conducted and on January 12, 2021, at about 10:40 p.m. LAPD Wilshire Uniform and Undercover investigators detained two suspects. Robert Antrel Love, 27, of West Hollywood, was arrested for Murder. The case will be presented to the District Attorney for filing on Thursday, January 14.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact West Bureau Homicide Detectives at (213) 382-9470. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org.