BEVERLY HILLS—A Tesla crashed into the Beverly Hills Gymnastic Center on West Olympic Boulevard on Friday, December 1, FOX 11 Los Angeles first reported.

In the video, it appears the Tesla lost control while attempting to turn the corner and collides into the building. No one inside the building was hurt during the crash that transpired shortly after the lunch hour.

No details have been disclosed whether the driver was under the influence during the time of the crash.