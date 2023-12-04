LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced one person was killed after breaking into a home on Saturday, December 2. The LAPD reported that Devonshire patrol officers responded to a call about shots being fired at a home on the 11400 block of Swinton Avenue.

When the officers arrived, they met with the homeowner who stated he was inside his home when three unknown males broke into his house. The victim described the males as all wearing dark clothing, hoodies and masks. In fear for his life, the victim retrieved a handgun and fired multiple rounds at the suspects, striking one of them. The victim chased the remaining two suspects out of the house. The suspects, who had arrived in a black BMW sedan, fled the scene without their vehicle.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded and pronounced the suspect who was struck dead at the scene. The Operations Valley Bureau Homicide detectives arrived and conducted a preliminary investigation. The victim was interviewed at Devonshire Community Police Station and released.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s investigators arrived at the scene to examine the decedent. The decedent was found to have suffered two gunshot wounds and was in possession of the victim’s property. Detectives are withholding the decedent’s identity pending notification to next of kin.

Anyone with additional details is asked to call the Los Angeles Police Department, Valley Bureau Homicide, at (818) 374-9550. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477), or by texting 274637 (C-R-I-M-E-S on most keypads) with a cell phone. All text messages should begin with the letters “LAPD.” Online tips may be placed atwww.LAPDOnline.org, click on “webtips” and follow the prompts.