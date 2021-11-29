BEVERLY HILLS—The Beverly Hills Police Department is investigating a hate incident that transpired during the overnight hours on November 28. After 6 a.m., authorities received a call from a resident who reported receiving a flyer containing hate speech on their front yard.

Police surveyed the area and discovered that the flyers, enclosed in plastic bags containing rice (for weight), were distributed to homes in several blocks in the northeast area of the region.

The flyer, a single 8.5” x 11” sheet of paper, contains propaganda style hate speech related to the COVID pandemic and Jewish people. Police and Public Works personnel canvassed the region and collected the flyers. The BHPD are continuing to investigate and attempt to identify the persons responsible for the crime.

Anyone with information or video images related to these incidents is asked to call (310) 550-4951.

With Hanukkah underway, the Beverly Hills Police Department will be providing additional patrols throughout the city to ensure a safe holiday season. Authorities are asking anyone who sees suspicious activity to report it by calling 9-1-1 or the non-emergency dispatch number, 310-550-4951.